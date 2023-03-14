Former MEF and IFM sign joint resolution on TRC report and federal constitution

Advertise with Islandsun

By EDDIE OSIFELO

FORMER members of Malaita Eagle Force and Isatabu Freedom Movement of Guadalcanal have submitted a joint resolution to the Government to deal with the Truth and Reconciliation Commission (TRC) report and Federal Constitution 2018.

This follows delays by successive governments in progressing the issue pertaining to the TRC and the Federal Constitution 2018.

Both parties signed the joint resolution following their meeting at Kakabona, west Honiara yesterday.

Prior to that, they had met on Thursday, March 2 and made resolutions as follows:

That Manasseh Maelanga (Deputy Prime Minister) and Bradley Tovosia (Minister of Mines, Energy and Rural Electrification) are to convene a meeting for Members of Parliament to hold consultation with members of Solomon Islands Post Conflict Rehabilitation and Restoration Association (SIPCRRA) and leaders of Guadalcanal and Malaita at a venue and date convenient to them not later than seven (7) days upon receipt of this resolution.

That Manasseh Maelanga and Bradley Tovosia to contact the Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare and to convene a meeting with members of Guadalcanal Post-Conflict, Reconciliation Rehabilitation and Restoration Association (GPCRRRA), SIPCRRA and the leaders of Guadalcanal and Malaita on the Democratic Coalition for Government Advancement (DCGA) position regarding the tabling of the TRC report and the Federal Constitution.

Failure to comply may result in members of GPCRRA and the people of Guadalcanal and Malaita resolving to other alternatives to address our long and outstanding issues.

According to the letter signed by President of SIPCRRA Malaita, Chris Mae and President of GPCRRA Western Region, John Damusi, they have the highest regard and confidence on your capacity and capability in progressing the outcome of the attached resolutions and will remain steadfast in anticipation of positive outcomes.

