APTC AWARDS ANNOUNCED

Advertise with Islandsun

Share

285 Solomon Islanders to undergo TVET studies 2023

BY MAVIS N PODOKOLO

The APTC TVET awards have been announced.

Two hundred and eighty-five people will undergo studies.

Australian High Commissioner to Solomon Islands Rod Hilton made the formal announcement at the APTC head office in Honiara on Thursday this week.

Hilton said he is delighted to announce the APTC TVET Awards for the 2023 training year on behalf of the Australian Government.

“We (Australia) are here (in Solomon Islands), working under Solomon Islands leadership, to foster more jobs and economic growth and to enable all Solomon Islanders to engage fully in everyday life.

“A healthy, educated and inclusive society is fundamental to achieving this, which is why we invest in Technical, and Vocational Education and Training (TVET).

“TVET builds the very skills that form the backbone of any country’s economic development,” he said.

Hilton said one of Australia’s flagship investments in TVET in the region is the Australia Pacific Training Coalition (APTC).

“Our support through the APTC to strengthen TVET and the Rural Training centres in the Solomon Islands provides young people with the right skills and helps prepare them for the labour market both locally and abroad.

“I am pleased to announce that 285 young people, including 85 women, will be awarded an APTC TVET Award to train towards one of five pilot national qualifications at seven TVET providers across the Solomon Islands,” he said.

Hilton said three provinces will provide these trainings, Malaita Province (Afutara Adventist Technical Institute and Malaita Provincial Technical Institute), Western Province (Batuna Adventist Technical School and Tabaka Rural Training Centre) and Guadalcanal province (Divit Rural Training Centre, Don Bosco Technical Institute and Don Bosco Tetere Rural Training Centre).

He said the pilot national skills package that the successful Award recipients will be supported to undertake in 2023 are Certificate III in Agribusiness, Certificate III in Automotive Engineering, Certificate III in Carpentry and Joinery, Certificate III in Tourism and Hospitality and The New Directions for Young Women and Girls pathways programme.

The Australia Pacific Training Coalition (APTC) Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) are part of Australia’s assistance towards the country to help boost Solomon Islands human resource, and economy.