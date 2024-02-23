Forau’s case adjourns for next week

BY ROMINAH FAKA

The case against former Temotu premier Clay Forau Soalaoi has been adjourned for Monday next week.

This is to allow time for both prosecution and defence to submit their submission documents to the court.

It is expected that their submissions will address five legal issues which Principal Magistrate Fatimah Taeburi had raised after looking through the exhibits and statements of the witnesses tendered to court by consent.

The legal issues include whether or not there might be an abuse of court process, whether or not the accused should be given a fair hearing, whether the magistrate court have the jurisdiction to order a permanent stay proceeding and whether magistrate court should permanently stay this criminal proceeding.

Forau is charged for 14 counts of conversion and he pleaded not guilty to all counts.

The trial commenced first week of this month where crown called a total of 10 witnesses and tended by consent to the court the rest of the witnesses’ statements which were marked by court as exhibits.

Bail for Forau was extended, and he is required to attend court on February 26 for mention.

Court heard Forau is facing 14 counts of conversion for allegedly misusing $350,890 belonging to his constituents between 2012 and 2014 when he was the MP for Temotu VATUD Constituency.

The money was supposed to be paid to recipients of the 2012 Cocoa Industry Support Scheme and Rehabilitation of Coconut Industry Programmed for the constituency.

However, on 14 occasions between October 19, 2012 and October 31, 2014 the defendant allegedly fraudulently converted a total of $350,890 for his benefit.

Vernon Taupongi of the DPP office acted for the State and Jim Seuika of the DNS & Partners Law Firm acted for the accused.