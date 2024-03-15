Firearm case adjourns

BY ROMINAH FAKA

The case against a man accused of being in possession of a firearm without licence has been adjourned for April 10.

Iro Kwaita is facing one count of possession of firearm without licence.

The matter was adjourned after prosecution informed court during yesterday’s interim-mention about a clash in schedule regarding the proposed trial date on May 20.

The prosecutor in charge of the case said she would be prosecuting an appeal case on that date at the Court of Appeal.

Prosecution requested the magistrates court to set a new date for the trial.

Court instructed the prosecutor to discuss with the defence counsel an appropriate date and to inform court in the next mention.

Prosecution also informed court that they are yet to receive any feedback from the weapon which they had sent to Australia for tests.

Allegations said between September 1 and November 30, 2021, the accused had in his possession a firearm or an ammunition while he did not have the licence to do so.

The matter was reported to the Central Police Station on December 9, 2021 and the accused apprehended and charged.

DPP acts for the Crown and PSO acts for the accused.