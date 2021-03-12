Female police officer behind arson: Mangau

BY JENNIFER KUSAPA

A female police officer working at the Crime portfolio of the Royal Solomon Island Police Force at Rove Police Headquarters is alleged of involvement in the recent arson incident at Tetupa, North East Guadalcanal.

Police Commissioner Mostyn Mangau condemns the action of the female officer.

Mr Mangau says police officers are people who should promote safety and peace inside the community and not to partake in any criminal activity.

He said from reports gathered during investigation, the female officer is alleged to have provided beers for the nine boys who caused the incident at Tetupa village.

Mangau in his weekly media conference yesterday said on Monday this week Henderson police attended to an incident involving some drunkard men from Tau village armed with bush-knives and axes.

They entered Tetupa village, threatening and chasing the villagers, and burnt some houses; and causing damages to properties.

He said five houses and two semi-permanent kitchens were burnt down.

A vehicle, water pump, water supplies and church furniture listed among the damaged properties.

The men also removed 070 chainsaws during the time of burning and looting.

One elderly woman was injured along with a male; the elderly woman sustained injuries to her left hand and her right leg while the male victim sustained wounds on his back and left hand, Mangau said.

He said one of the nine males has been arrested while the others are still at large.

Mangau said the officer’s case will be referred to the Professional Standard Internal Investigation of the RSIPF.

“The matter involving the female officer will be referred to the PSII, I take matter seriously and once PSII finalises their investigation then further action will be taken,” Mangau added.

Mangau said the incident arose from a land dispute over a piece of land near Tetupa village.