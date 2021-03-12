Police still waiting on DPP, Djokovic’s case: Mangau

Advertise with Islandsun

BY JENNIFER KUSAPA

POLICE Commissioner Mostyn Mangau says police are still waiting on the Director of Public Prosecution for advice regarding Robson Djokovic’s case.

Mr Mangau said public is aware that the Prime Minister’s Chief of Staff has lost his Solomon Islands citizenship status, police investigators will rely on DPP’s advice on what action to take next on the matter.

He said the file is currently with the DPP’s office and the High Court has made its ruling.

Mangau said police investigations are based on the Electoral act offences Djokovic allegedly committed in 2018.

Mangau also confirmed that no charges have been laid yet since the declaration was made by the High Court.

Director of Public Prosecution Rachel Olutimayin on Monday confirmed that her office will file charges on the Prime Minister’s Chief of Staff towards the end of this week.

Djokovic’s case is based on a complaint made by the Leader of Opposition last year that he is an Australian.

Djokovic is an Australian citizen however he also registered to vote during the 2019 National General Election.