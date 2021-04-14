Viability of DBSI questioned

By
Eddie Osifelo
-
0
181
Opposition MP, Rick Hou
Advertise with Islandsun

By EDDIE OSIFELO

MEMBER of Parliament for Small Malaita, Rick Hou has raised concerns over the long-term viability of the Development Bank of Solomon Islands (DBSI).

The four areas Hou raised when debating on the $4 billion budget are:

  1. its capitalization: for DBSI to play its role effectively it needs to be adequately capitalized – at least $100 Million injection;
  2. Governance: it is critical that positions on the Board and senior management of the Bank are filled with individuals who pass the “proper and fit test” ;
  3. Political influence and pressure: this is a major reason for the downfall of the former DBSI.  

Hou said it is important that government must keep at an arms-length from the Bank.

“By the look of the current Board make-up, there may be cause for concern; iv) prudential financial management; the Bank management must maintain sound financial management.

“From the numbers provided by the Minister I am concerned that DBSI appears to be on a lending spree already,” he said.

Hou said out of the recent capital injection of $55 Million under the Economic Stimulus Package, the Bank has already lent out $58.3 Million by February this year.

“One would be concerned that sooner than its doors were opened for business, DBSI would be overleveraged already.

“Sir: Based on the foregoing observations, I strongly urge the CBSI to keep a close eye on DBSI to ensure normal prudential guidelines are observed by the Bank.  We don’t want to repeat the mistakes by the former DBSI,” he added.           

Advertise with Islandsun

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here