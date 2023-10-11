Election candidate case heard in court

Advertise with Islandsun

BY ROMINAH FAKA

AN election candidate Junior Silas Ika Philip was charged for one count of failing to submit his campaign expenses and fund sources to the Chief Electoral Officer of the Solomon Islands Commission.

Defendant Ika Philip pleaded guilty to the charge and awaits settling of facts and closing written sentencing submission by both parties.

Prosecution informs the court that they sent a proposed agreed facts to the defence counsel in carriage of the file, but the defence counsel is yet to respond to the Crown proposed facts. Upon an instruction from the lawyer in carriage of the file he received the proposed agreed facts however, he seeks an adjournment from the court for him to settle the facts.

Yet court instructs both parties to settle the facts and prepared the written sentencing submission at close of business on Oct 11 before coming back to court on October 12, 2023. Bail extended for defendant.

It was alleged defendant Philip registered as a candidate of East Kwaio Constituency in 2019 National General Election.

On July 19 and 20, 2019 defendant Philip failed to submit to the Chief Electoral Officer of the Solomon Islands Commission, a statement of account in an approved form, specifying the expenses incurred during his campaign for the National General Election and the source of all funds used to meet those expenses.

Public Prosecution appears for the Crown and Public Solicitor Office appears for the defence.