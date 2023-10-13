Call to look after Munda airport facilities

Advertise with Islandsun

BY NED GAGAHE

Premier of Western Province Billy Veo has called on residence of Gizo and the whole province to look after the newly completed Munda International airport infrastructures.

Premier Veo made the call in his speech during the official handing over ceremony of the new Munda International, domestic terminal and upgraded runway overlay project on Tuesday.

Veo stressed that such facilities cost a lot of money to construct and to show our appreciation and gratitude is to show respect and regard for these facilities.

“As beneficiaries, the ball is now in our court to ensure we look after these infrastructures and maintain them so that they continue to serve our people in the years ahead.

“These infrastructures do not just suddenly appear.

“They cost a lot of money. resources and require technical people to help us construct these facilities.

“People spent sleepless nights in order to make this happen.

“The least we can do is show our appreciation and gratitude by according respect and regard for these facilities.” Premier Veo said.