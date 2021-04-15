Eight to face court over Utupua death

BY JENNIFER KUSAPA

EIGHT men alleged to have involved in the death of a 50-year-old man on Utupua Island on December 22, 2019 return to court for mention.

This is the case against Ishmael Nipwae, Nickson Kabitene, Hendry Roto, Samson Muanivi, Josses Miave, Michael Mupio Charles Tanen and a juvenile.

All eight are facing one count of murder each relating to an incident on December 22, 2019 at Aveta bush-garden on Utupua island Temotu.

Police in Lata were alerted about the incident and the men were arrested and remanded in Lata Correctional facility however, since their charge is a serious charge, their case was transferred to Honiara so that they secure legal counsels to represent them with their case.

The men then transported to Honiara and their case is currently heard at the Honiara Magistrate Court.