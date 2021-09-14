EASI elects new officer bearers

Advertise with Islandsun

By EDDIE OSIFELO

ECONOMIC Association of Solomon Islands (EASI) has elected new office bearers during their Annual General Meeting (AGM) in Honiara last Thursday.

Interim President, Rueben Tovutovu was re-elected unopposed as president.

Tovutovu replaced Dr Luke Forau after he was appointed as Governor of Central Bank of Solomon Islands in 1st October 2019.

His vice president is Judith Aefi, Jack Boe (Secretary) and Michael Maena Junior (Treasurer).

The Executive Committee members are James Dolari, Abraham Haiuasi and Nelma Nelson.

The Executive Advisors are Mike Wate, Harry Kuma and Jerry Tengemoana.

President Tovutovu thanked everyone for giving them confidence to continue to work hard and make light of EASI signs brighter.

He said visibility of the Association is very important.

“It will be challenging but doable.

“In this new normal, as economists are full of assumptions, we believe can travel the unknown world,” he said.

Tovutovu said EASI don’t have the luxury like Solomon Islands Chambers of Commerce and Industry where it is fully funded.

“The visibility of the group is to connect with public and private key groups,” he said.

He said prior to 2015, EASI has engaged in advisory role in the wide policy community.

Tovutovu said last year they started to get paid for their role in any projects.

Minister of Finance and Treasury, Harry Kuma was the guest of honor during the AGM, where he has spoken on Government’s debt financing.

Former Prime Minister, Gordon Darcy Lilo, who is also an economist attended the AGM as EASI Patron as well.

EASI was formed in 2001 with the intention to make the voices of economists heard in the Government.