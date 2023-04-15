Demand for high speciality services, human resources and care increase at NRH

Advertise with Islandsun

BY MAVIS N PODOKOLO

DEMAND for high- speciality services, human resources and care have been increasing at the National Referral Hospital, says Minister for Health and Medical Services Dr Culwick Togamana.

“The demand for high- speciality services, human resources and care has been increasing, so the Ministry will need to step up the care at various clinical, non-clinical and supporting services,” Togamana said.

He said the health ministry is aspire to achieve hospital systems, infrastructure and processes that are of a high standard and quality to ensure health care that people need and demand can be meet.

Togamana adds the Ministry’s vision for health as documented in the National Health Strategic Plan 2021 to 2031, is to ensure all hospitals are accountable for meeting the health care need of the people.

“To achieve this vision, the NRH and our Provincial health facilities must be provide the necessary support (resources) which is an extremely difficult challenge to attain without support from development partners, such as your government,” he said.

Togamana echoed the above sentiment at the official handing over event of the National Referral Hospital Molecular laboratory.