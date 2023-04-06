Dates for LMU interview and fitness assessment set

Advertise with Islandsun

BY NED GAGAHE

Interview and fitness assessments for labor mobility applicants is set to take place on April 13 and 14 at the St Barnabas Cathedral Hall.

Ministry of Foreign Affairs and External Trade (MFAET) announced the dates this week as it released two lists of 303 applicants who were part of those who applied on day-one, Monday, February 27, 2023.

MFAET said the screening will proceed following the order in which applications were received.

MFAET advises applicants named on the lists to come forward and attend face to face interview and fitness assessment from 8am to 4pm.

“All candidates must arrive on time and must be neatly dressed and well presented. Please bring your passport and vaccine cards to this event. Candidates with a driver’s licenses should bring their license.

“Candidates should bring clothing suitable for fitness assessment. Ladies must wear skirts or lava lava in the church compound (don’t forget to bring your sport wear to do fitness test)

“All candidates are encouraged to bring in their own lunch and a bottle of water. Candidates will be screened strictly according to the order in which their applications were received.” MFAET said.

MFAET said that the upcoming interview and fitness assessments are the beginning of many more LMU screening and interview sessions that will be hosted in the coming months.

Candidates are required to wait until they are notified by telephone contact or through published lists.

Meanwhile, MFAET has clarified that the interview and fitness assessment does not guarantee that candidates will work in Australia.