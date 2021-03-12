Customs intercepts fake Stihl chainsaws

Advertise with Islandsun

Custom officers standing alongside boxes of fake Stihl chainsaws

Customs officers this week intercepted 60 fake Stihl chainsaws.

This is according to the Customs Comptroller Jim Sutton.

“We have robust checking mechanisms at our borders. In this instance, Stihl have registered their trademarks in this country to protect their brand name and reputation for high quality manufacture of their products,” said Mr Sutton.

This means that counterfeit Stihl products will be stopped by Customs at the border and the matter will proceed to court.

Sutton said representatives from the Stihl company in Honiara have confirmed the chainsaws are counterfeit.

“The chainsaws which were destined for distribution to the provinces have been detained, while the matter is further dealt with by the Customs Investigations unit,” Sutton said.

The Comptroller conveyed his gratitude to his officers for their vigilance in the confiscation.

Sutton adds, Customs officers have found an increasing number of restricted and prohibited goods over recent months, resulting in detentions and seizures of vehicles, food items and cigarettes.

“Customs has an important role at the border to facilitate legitimate trade, and detect SIG revenue. We intend to maintain close attention to both imported and exported goods to ensure compliance with relevant regulations.”