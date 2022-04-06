CT scan to go live May

Advertise with Islandsun

BY MAVIS N PODOKOLO

THE CT scan machine services at the National Referral Hospital is expected to go live May next month.

Minister of Health and Medical Services Dr Culwick Togamana confirmed this in his covid-19 situational update on Tuesday evening.

“Fellow Citizens and friends, the installation of the CT Scan machines and all its accessories, soft and hardware is underway at NRH,”Togamana said.

He said the installation process of the CT scan machines and all its accessories is led by the Team of experts from Australia with support from the country’s very own local Information, Communications, and Technology (ICT) professionals.

“Once these final tasks are completed as per timeline, the CT scan services should go live, May next month,” Togamana said.