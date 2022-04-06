17 in quarantine test positive

Advertise with Islandsun

BY MAVIS N PODOKOLO

SEVENTEEN of the 179 people serving their mandatory quarantine period within the different quarantine stations in Honiara have tested positive for COVID-19.

Minister for Health and Medical Services, Dr Culwick Togamana said these positives cases and their close contacts are being held together for an extended period of days and for additional testings protocols.

He said the remaining people are serving the normal 10 days mandatory quarantine period and will undergo two COVID-19 tests, one at day five to seven and the second test at day 10 of quarantine.

“Extended period of quarantine days and testing for a person who has tested positive for COVID-19 in quarantine is 24 days, with three additional tests.

“First additional test is to be conducted on day 10, second test after another seven days (day 17) and the third test after another seven days (day 24),” Togamana said.

He adds that Honiara is starting to report an increasing number of cases due to more people starting to come into the Solomon Islands.

These will not be counted as case count in Honiara.

Togamana further confirmed that of the 179 persons in quarantine, 171 are from international flights from Brisbane, Fiji and Kiribati and eight from the provinces.