COVID Variant not yet identified.

BY MAVIS N PODOKOLO

THE Covid-19 variant transmitting in the country is yet to be identified, due to technical issues experienced by the Australian Laboratory that the samples were sent to.

Minister for Health and Medical Services, Dr. Culwick Togamana made this confirmation in his address on Thursday.

“Like you, I am also interested to know the type of COVID-19 variant which is in transmission in our country, unfortunately, there have been some technical issues experienced by the Australian Laboratory that we sent our samples to,” Togamana said.

He adds that they are redoing the test results which should be ready by this Friday (today).

Togmana also stressed that they will be sending more samples to Australia today.

In addition, Senior Technical Advisors to Ministry of Health and Medical Dr. Yogesh Chudhri confirmed that more samples have been sent to Australia today.