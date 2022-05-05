Covid patients in hospital â€˜overall lowâ€™: Togamana

Advertise with Islandsun

Share

BY MAVIS N PODOKOLO

THE overall hospitalisation due to covid-19 remains low, says Minister for Health and Medical Services Dr Culwick Togamana.

Togamana echoed this when delivering his covid-19 situational update this week.

â€œOverall hospitalization due to COVID-19 remains low and I thank our frontline medical teams at our various hospitals and clinics managing COVID-19 patients. May God continue to bless your hands as you work to help the sick recover,â€ he said.

Togamana explained regarding hospitalisation, National Referral Hospital in the past 72 hours as of yesterday had made three discharges with no new COVID-19 admission during this reporting period.

â€œWith this, total of 33 COVID-19 patients that the NRH is currently managing. This is 14 percent of total admissions at the hospital. From these 33, four patients are in severe condition with one (1) critical case needing oxygen,â€ he said.

Togamana adds, for Kiluufi hospital in Malaita Province, eight patients who tested positive for COVID-19 have been moved to the hospitalâ€™s isolation ward to undergo treatment for their other health conditions and management.

He also stated that in Makira Province, two patients with mild symptoms and admitted due to other health conditions, and one COVID-19 patient who is also considered as a mild case is being managed at the Gizo hospital isolation ward.