COVID killed 19, infected 3,000-plus in West province

BY BEN BILUA

THE recent COVID-19 pandemic had claimed 19 victims and infected more than 3,000 people in Western Province, says Western Province’s Director of Health and Medical Services.

Dickson Boara said the situation was very challenging, however, he acknowledged communities who have supported the front-line workers during the height of the pandemic.

“I acknowledged you for helping our team during the pandemic,” he said during the opening of Kolokolo Clinic last week.

Boara said the pandemic has exposed some of the challenges when comes to service delivery in Western Province.

He told those present that one of the most critical challenges is infrastructure.

Boara said numbers of rural clinics are in a poor state and are in dire need of renovation, some of which need replacement.

He said the newly completed Kolokolo Clinic is a classical example of effort towards improving infrastructures and health facilities to save lives.

Boara said health is everybody’s business as such communities, the government, and donor partners need to work together to improve health and medical services in rural areas.

“Health and medical authorities are fighting a lost battle – meaning effective cooperation and partnership can help the country achieve its global obligation towards delivering effective health services,” he said.