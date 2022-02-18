COVID cases rise above 5,000 mark

Advertise with Islandsun

A total of 5043 covid cases have been reported as of Wednesday 16 February in the country since community transmission began in January.

But health authorities believe the figure is under reported due to the limited testing capacity of health authorities nation-wide.

Health and Medical Services Minister Dr Culwick Togamana said an additional 131 COVID-19 positive cases were diagnosed as of Wednesday 16 February of which 61 are in Honiara and 72 from the provinces.

From the 5043 total, 3,909 of these cases were diagnosed in Honiara, which accounts for 77.5 percent of total cases followed by Malaita, at 11.4 percent.

In Malaita Province, an additional 52 cases were detected, 26 of these cases were detected at Atoifi hospital from 7 to 15 February period, including earlier cases which have been submitted and now registered.

This brings the total case count for Malaita to 575 with 23 additional recoveries bringing the cumulative total of recoveries to 106.

In Guadalcanal Province, no new cases have been reported as of Wednesday with the total remaining at 145 cases with no reported deaths lately with a 55 cumulative recoveries.

For Western Province, an additional 20 new cases were detected during the same period bringing the total to 191.

Only 1 recovery had been recorded in this period, increasing the total to 36 recoveries. With these recoveries, there are now 155 COVID-19 active cases for the Province.

There were no reports from Isabel and Choiseul provinces on Wednesday as swabbing continues this week and will be updated when data is available.

For Makira Province, no additional cases had been reported with the case count remaining at 2 with both cases having returned to negative status in last week.

Temotu and Rennell Bellona still remain COVID-19 free. The Honiara City Council health department started rapid testing through its health facilities since 1st February with the aim to promote increased availability of testing centers.

