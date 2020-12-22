Covid-19 positive cases drop to 4

Advertise with Islandsun

BY BARNABAS MANEBONA

CORONAVIRUS (Covid-19) positive cases in Solomon Islands drop to ‘four’.

This is a reduction by one (1) from the 5 Covid-19 positive cases informed to the nation last week.

These four positives include three returning UK-based soccer players and one citizen returning from Indonesia.

Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare informing the current Covid-19 status in his ‘nationwide address’ yesterday said he is pleased to inform the country that the total number of Covid-19 cases in Solomon Islands as of today remain at ‘17’.

“I am also particularly pleased to inform you all that the number of COVID-19 positive cases has now dropped to 4, a reduction by 1, from the 5 cases that I had informed you about in my address last week. A total of 13 cases are now negative,” said Sogavare.

“These 4 positives include 3 returning UK-based soccer players, and one citizen that returned from Indonesia.

“Of the 13 that were positive, 9 had been released to their homes after having a further 4 consecutive negative tests each. The other 4 former positives are still waiting to achieve their 4 consecutive negative tests before they too will be released.”

The Prime Minister assures public that all the previously positive cases are followed up weekly by the health team (up to 3 months), to ensure they monitor their progress over the period.

“I assure the public that all the previously positive cases are followed up weekly by our health team for up to 3 months, to ensure we monitor their progress over this period,” said Sogavare.

