COVID-19 improving with declining cases

BY MAVIS N PODOKOLO

THE Covid-19 situation in Solomon Islands has improved with declining cases recorded so far according to the Ministry of Health and Medical Service.

According to the latest health advisory admissions at health facilities around the country are also declining as well.

“Covid-19 situation in the country has improved with declining cases and admissions at health facilities,” the health advisory said.

It stressed that there are few cases in the provinces.

But warned that with the easing of public and social measures and more importantly the reopening of borders there is also the possibility of new infections of covid-19 and a third wave.

“Therefore, the Ministry of Health is issuing this advocacy to guide us on how to continue mitigate any possible risks of covd-19 to our communities,” the statement said.

The advisory further adviced the public to practice covid-19 health safety measures, business houses and critical infrastructures like shops and banks to follow and strengthen covid-19 safe practices for person experiencing covid-19 symptoms and to get tested at any of HCC clinics.

It also advises that incoming travellers will not undergo mandatory quarantine bur they are advised to adhere to and observe covid-19 protocols.