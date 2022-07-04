China to provide $22M worth of equipment to RSIPF

Advertise with Islandsun

Share

THE Royal Solomon Islands Police Force is expected to receive equipment from China to boost their capability in carrying out their operations.

China Ambassador to Solomon Islands, Li Ming confirmed that 22 police vehicles, 30 motorcycles, 2 police water cannons, 8 police drones and advanced CPP equipment which are valued at $SBD22M that will arrive in the country soon.

Speaking at the demonstration of a joint police training between China and Solomon Islands at Rove field last Friday, Sogavare said this equipment will greatly assist the RSIPF and CSSI.

“I also look forward to the implementation of the 3 projects mentioned by the Minister of Police.

“Ambassador Li Ming, please accept my gratitude and that of the people of Solomon Islands for this equipment and the training provided by the China Police Liaison Team. Thank you,” he said.

Furthermore, Sogavare congratulated the China Police Liaison Team (PLT), police officers from the RSIPF and the CSSI for the very professional demonstration that he had just witnessed, using the equipment that have been donated by the Peoples Republic of China.

“I am very impressed and feel confident that the capability of the RSIPF and CSSI has been greatly boosted with these trainings.

“Team Leader of the China Police Liaison Team Leader, Commissioner Zhang Guangbao, I applaud your leadership and guidance over the past 5 months in training our officers. The effort that you and your team have put into this training is self-evident,” he said.