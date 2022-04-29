Covid-19 admittance at NRH declining, says Togamana

Advertise with Islandsun

BY MAVIS N PODOKOLO

The number of patients who end up being admitted at the national referral hospital is slowly declining, says Health Minister Culwick Togamana.

Togamana this week said this, explaining:

“In terms of hospitalization, our National Referral Hospital COVID-19 ward has already started to record decline in the number of patients admitted for COVID-19, from 22 patients on Sunday, 17 patients on Monday and 14 patients as of today. These are patients admitted because of being sick with COVID-19.”

Togamana adds that there are also patients across other wards who have tested positive for COVID-19 as well.

“Over the weekend there were 87 patients who tested positive. This has now reduced to 54 as many also returned to negative,” he said.

Togamana says the Central Field Hospital that was put on standby to house any surge in patients still remains empty with zero patient.

He adds, province hospitalisation is also declining with COVID-19 admissions less than five patients for provincial hospitals (Kiluufi, Gizo, Buala and Kirakira).

“These hospitals and those in other Provinces have not recorded any resurge of cases and hospitalizations as yet, which could mean the 2nd wave is still very much contained in Honiara,” Togamana said.