Gizo vendors welcome new jetties

BY BEN BILUA

Gizo

GIZO Market Vendors Association (GMVA) has acknowledged World Bank and Western Provincial Government for the major upgrading of access to Gizo Market.

The Association made the acknowledgement after the opening of two new jetties which brings the total number of jetties in the Gizo Market to three.

President of the Association, Lauretta Nalasa said the completion of the three jetties is a great relief for vendors as the jetties will provide safe access to offload products at the market.

“Looking back three years ago, I can say that our vendors from nearby Islands were indeed faced challenges trying to offload their products and bring them to the market. It was even more difficult when there is low tide, vendors have to carry heavy loads for quite a distance before reaching the market.

“At times, some of our vendors’ products were spoilt just when trying to reach the market.

“These jetties are a game changer and I must say that we are very pleased with the facilities,” she said.

Nalasa said management of the jetties will be tough but she is confident that Gizo Town Council will help to make sure the facilities are in good condition for longer period of time.

She calls on market vendors to respect and share the facilities so that everyone can have equal benefit.