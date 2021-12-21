Country to celebrate national day in Dubai

Advertise with Islandsun

Solomon Islands is set to celebrate its National Day today December 21 in style at the World Expo 2020 in Dubai with an expected 30 million viewers on Arabian TV Channels and thousands more at the Expo village.

A statement from the Government Communications Unit says the event will be broadcasted live on TV and online channels at around 4pm (Dubai time) and provides a huge opportunity for people around the world and especially the Arab world to get a glimpse on what Solomon Islands has to offer in terms of its socio-economic opportunities.

Head of delegation and Minister for Commerce, Industries, Labour and Immigration, Frederick Kologeto who is currently in Dubai will address guests and visitors soon after a flag raising ceremony to be followed by a speech from a United Arab Emirates (UAE) Government Minister.

“The event will also show case Solomon Islands cultural performances from our pan pipers and contemporary music artists,” the statement said.

“Soon after the performances, Minister Kologeto will hold a bilateral meeting with his UAE counterpart and Officials,” it added.

Minister Kologeto expressed his gratitude to the UAE government for the support and opportunity given to Solomon Islands to showcase itself to the world.

“This is an important and unique opportunity to expose the opportunities that our country has to offer to the world of business and commerce and for this I sincerely thanked the Government and People of UAE for this opportunity,” Kologeto said on Sunday.

Kologeto also appreciated the fact that an estimated 30 million TV viewers in the Arab world will be able to watch the event and hoped it will make an impact on the investment and trade opportunities that Solomon Islands has on offer.

Kologeto is accompanied by his Deputy Secretary Technical Eric George Ongoa, Bob Pollard, Managing Director of Kokonut Pacific Limited, George Herming, Director Government Communication Unit and 10 performing traditional and contemporary artists.