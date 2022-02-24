Closure of liquor shops proposed for Western

Advertise with Islandsun

BY BEN BILUA

Gizo

CHAIR of Western Provincial Disaster Operation Committee (WPDOC) says all liquor shops should be closed.

This follows the increasing number of covid-19 positive cases in the province.

Also, there have been reports of people continuing to breach covid safety measures, congregating in crowds, with liquor consumption involved.

He said WPDOC will make a submission to Western Province’s Liquor Board to suspend selling of alcohol products within the province.

“Drinking of alcohol always encourage small gathering and this increases the risk of spreading the virus.

“With this reason, WPDOC is looking at suspending sale of alcohol for sometimes,” Wickham said.

Chair of Noro COVID-19 Oversight Committee shared similar sentiment saying that his committee has received reports of disturbance involving alcohol.

Inspector Robert Hickie said the fight against COVID-19 in Noro is far from over and that simple decision like suspending the sale of alcohol will play a major role in containment measures.

“While we respect the call to reopen liquor shops to help our business, we are disappointed that few individual have abused the decision. Now we are going back to the drawing board to impose extra measure on liquor shops,” he said.

Hickie said five people have been arrested and his committee will come with the decision whether to suspend sale of liquor or not later this week.