Clinic to be built for PG athletes

By EDDIE OSIFELO
THE National Hosting Authority will build a clinic at Panatina to cater for the visiting contingents for the 17th Pacific Games in 2023.
The Games will be held in Honiara from 19th November to 2nd December 2023.
Minister of Health and Medical Services, Dr Culwick Togamana confirmed this when asked by Member of Parliament for Small Malaita Rick Hou during the committee supply of the 2022 Appropriation Bill 2022 yesterday.
Hou expressed his concern on the state of the National Referral Hospital and space to accommodate the athletes attending the Games.
Dr Togamana said the clinic is specifically constructed, dedicated to the sporting athletes that come to address any injuries and medical needs.
He said only serious cases will go to the National Referral Hospital.
Solomon Islands is expecting to welcome over 5000 athletes and officials from 24 Pacific Island nations with over 3000 volunteers and contractors.