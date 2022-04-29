New scheme of service for government lawyers

Advertise with Islandsun

By EDDIE OSIFELO

MINISTRY of Justice and Legal Affairs is expected to sign a Memorandum of Understanding with the Government Lawyers Association (GLA) on their new scheme of service.

Minister Clezy Rore confirmed this when asked by Leader of Opposition, Matthew Wale during the Committee Supply of the 2022 Appropriation Bill 2022 in Parliament on Wednesday.

He said there was a submission made by GLA which has been taken onboard.

“We had a meeting with officials and come to compromise and expect to sign MOU on their scheme of service.

“The only difficult part is funding, we try to get Ministry of Finance to assure us funding is there then we get to sign the MOU,” he added.

Government lawyers working at the Attorney General’s Chambers, Director of Public Prosecutions, Public Solicitor’s office and Law Reform Commission have pushed a new scheme of service since 2012 where they threatened to resign from their work.

In the meantime, Attorney General, John Muria Junior said there is a review for the Judges term of condition as well.

“One was done in year before.

“We are working on one now by my office and I think should be sign by Prime Minister then their new term of conditions come into force,” he added.

Further to that, Muria Junior said they are also looking into the autonomy for our national judiciary to become an independent body.

He said they also plan to look into the pensions for judges as well.