Chinese Police assist sick children of officers

Advertise with Islandsun

Share

Six Royal Solomon Islands Police Force (RSIPF) families were visited over the weekend by two groups of China Police Liaison Team (CPLT) officers.

The groups were led by Commissioner Zhang GuangBao and Chief Instructor Yin Wei together with Chinese embassy staff accompanied by RSIPF Welfare Officers on 8and 9July 2022.

Most of these families have children with little health problems, so officers of CPLT visited them and assisted these families with goods and schoolbags.

Chinese Police assisting a local family

They had a conversation with them and expressed sympathy for their situation.

Team Leader of CPLT Commissioner Zhang Guangbao said RSIPF officers work very hard and play a very important role in the safety and security of Solomon Island.

They are good partners and good friends with CPLT.

The team is deeply concerned about the RSIPF colleagues who have difficulties and try to provide some support.

The assistance to each family is for friendship and goodwill. Hope they enjoy the support

Chinese and Local Police assisting a sick child

. Commissioner Zhang encourages them to overcome the difficulty and wishes them recovery from their sickness.

The police officers, who received the assistance-expressed appreciation to the CPLT Team and acknowledged them for their kindness.

They will remember what the Chinese colleagues did for them and wish for the bilateral police cooperation and friendship to have more fruitful results.