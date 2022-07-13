Suafa tribes set path for development

Advertise with Islandsun

BY SAMIE WAIKORI

AUKI

HISTORY has been made for the first time after the 12 tribes of Harifafa and Bubuni tribal lands within the Suafa bay came together after years of court battles.

This happened over the weekend in a reconciliation ceremony where representatives from the tribes came together and assured each other to work together for the development of Suafa bay.

Premier Daniel Suidani who was the key guest at the reconciliation described this as a milestone that sets a bench mark for other land disputing tribes in the province to follow-suit.

He said in pursuit of Suafa Bay for development, MARA government has recently signed an MOU with the tribes and came the reconciliation linking them.

Suidani said for the last 30 years or so, tribes in Suafa bay have not come together as one people to due to land disputes amongst them.

“Now, the tribes and people of Suafa have restored them and came together as one and are ready for development,” he said.

Suidani said MARA government has valued the heart of the people and despite issues between them they have agreed to unite as one and work together.

“What we had witnessed at Suafa Bay is setting related ground work in order to be ready for development,” he said.

According to Suidani, Suafa Bay is amongst other areas in the province the MARA government is working with to ensure they are prepared and ready for development.

He said this is the only magic to development “prepared them by addressing issues relating to your people, tribes and resources” and investors will have confidence to work with you.

Suidani thanked the people and 12 tribes of Suafa Bay for the efforts and commitment to come as one, assuring the MARA government support towards development aspirations of the people of Suafa.