Chinese nationals alleged of breaching quarantine protocols yet to be charged

BY JENNIFER KUSAPA

POLICE has confirmed that the two Chinese nationals alleged of having breached quarantine protocols are yet to be charged.

Deputy Police Commissioner Ian Vaevaso said the investigation has been completed and the file has been sent to the office of the Director of Public Prosecutions for viewing.

“That process has been completed and the file has been sent back to the investigators with recommendations that there are issues needed to be patched up before deciding on the charge against the two,” Vaevaso said.

He said that currently the file is with the investigators and once those issues raised by the DPP’s office are sorted, then the file will be sent back to them for advice on what charges will be laid.

This is the investigation into the incident involving two Chinese nationals at the Pacific Casino Hotel covid-19 quarantine centre on September 3, 2020.

It was reported to police that a vehicle entered the Pacific Casino Hotel premises and a parcel was passed to another person in the vehicle by the Chinese national under quarantine at the Hotel through the ventilation window of a room on the southern side of the premises.

