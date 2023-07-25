Chinese Ambassador describes PM Sogavare’s China trip as a success

Advertise with Islandsun

Share

Chinese Ambassador Li Ming has described Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare’s recent trip to China as a successful one with political mutual trust between two countries being consolidated

Mr Li echoed this to Island Sun Newspaper in an exclusive interview.

He said during the visit, he met with Chinese President Xi Jingping, held talks with Chinese Premier Li Qiang, had a meeting with Zhao Leji, chairman of the Standing Committee of the National People’s Congress.

Ming said Prime Minister has also attended the inauguration ceremony of Solomon Islands embassy in Beijing and the First high-level conference of the Forum on Global Action for Shared Development with Mr Wang Yi, director of the Office of the Foreign Affairs Commission of the Communist Party of China.

He said Sogavare also attended the Solomon Islands-China High Level Business Dialogue, and visited Jiangsu and Guangdong provinces.

“I had the honor to participate in major events of the visit and was overwhelmed by the enthusiasm of further development bilateral relations of both countries.

“The visit has yielded fruitful outcomes. The political mutual trust between the two countries has been consolidated. The leaders of our two countries agreed in a joint statement to officially establish a comprehensive strategic partnership featuring mutual respect and common development for a new era. It show that our bilateral relationships has reached a historic height, and will surely open a new chapter in the history of our relation,” he said.

Li reiterated that a number of Memoranda of Understanding in development cooperation, trade, infrastructure development, civil aviation, education, policing cooperation, customs and meteorology were signed by the two sides during the visit.

“These documents will bring more benefits to the two people.

“The people-to-people diplomatic has been enhanced,” he said.

Li adds with the opening of the Embassy of Solomon Islands in China, it will become a bond between the people of Solomon Islands and China.

He further stressed the bilateral relationship between the two countries have developed rapidly since the establishment of diplomatic ties nearly four years ago.

Li stressed that Solomon Islands has actively participated in the Belt and Road Initiative and China has become the largest trading partner of Solomon Islands.

“Our bilateral relations has become a model of solidarity, cooperation, and joint development among countries of different sizes and developing countries. Standing at a new historic, starting point, China is ready to continue to work with Solomon Islands to firmly support each other’s core interests, strength mutually beneficial cooperation and expand exchanges at all level,” he said.