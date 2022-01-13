Chinatown reconstruction still under discussions

Advertise with Islandsun

Share



By EDDIE OSIFELO

PLANS to reconstruct the burnt down Chinatown in Honiara is still on going between Chinese Association, land title-holders and the government.

Rioters torched down most of the buildings in Chinatown following the anti-government protest on 24, 25 and 26th November 2021.

Malaitans staged the protest against the Sogavare led government as resentment towards the diplomatic switch from Taiwan to China in 2019.

More than 100 Chinese nationals left to their homeland before the New Year after they lost their businesses in the flames.

A spokesperson for a Chinese group in the country said the reconstruction of Chinatown has to be discussed because it belongs to various title-holders.

He said they are communicating with titleholders and the government to come up with a plan to rebuild Chinatown.

The spokesperson asked if the reconstruction is to rebuild Chinatown before the burning or turning it into a shopping mall like.

“We think it would be a good idea to turn the place into a shopping mall, but it would need a lot of work and money.

“We need to get understanding with titleholders and work with Government or otherwise will cost about $80 million to more than $100 million,” the spokesperson said.

But the spokesperson believes if there is a whole shopping mall, Chinatown will be seen as a landmark in this country where people can enjoy their leisure time.

Furthermore, the Chinese group said it is quite concerning to see most shops at Chinatown selling just the same goods in most shops before the riot.

The spokesperson said the group wants to see a movie theater, games centre, food courts and super markets in any malls built like in overseas.