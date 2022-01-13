Auki police mediate between parties

Advertise with Islandsun

BY SAMIE WAIKORI

AUKI

POLICE in Auki are working with parties involved in the recent alleged abduction.

Acting PPC Malaita Eddie Koto told the Island Sun his office is mediating between the parties in an effort to resolve the matter.

He adds that the deployment of Honiara police to Auki early this week was in response to this alleged abduction.

“At the moment we are working to maintain law and order and to gain public’s trust and confidence on police following the incident.

“Also with the presence of police in as witness is to scale-up security to curb any potential unlawful activities that might arise as a result of the incident,” Koto says.

“I’m liaising with them and soon we will come together and solve the matter as they already agreed.

“We all know what had happened and we don’t want it to happen again within our society.

“And as a result of the incident a joined force of RSIPF and PNGPF police in Honiara are currently assisting Auki police to maintain law and order in Auki and the province.

“This shows how government cares about its people to ensure people live in peace and enjoy normalcy to continue on with their normal businesses,” Koto says.

He meanwhile calls on anyone who may have plans could lead to escalating the issue to refrain.

Koto says “discussion is now on the matter and soon it will solve it”.

The incident happened last Thursday when a mob in Auki allegedly kidnapped three ex-militants accused of backing the non-executive of MPG in the failed no confidence motion against Suidani in September 2021.

They were reportedly kidnapped upon their arrival onboard MV Pelican at Auki wharf and taken to Kwaibala for questioning when intercepted by Auki police.