China to fund cardiac theatre

BY MAVIS N PODOKOLO
THE People’s Republic of China have sealed an agreement with the Ministry of Health and Medical Services to finance a cardiac theatre aimed at dealing with heart diseases in the country.
This was confirmed by the Minister of Health and Medical Services, Dr Culwick Togamana yesterday in Parliament.
“One MOU signed with the PRC is to establish a cardiac theatre to deal with heart diseases related to Non-communicable Diseases (NCDs) too,” Togamana said.
Togamana said this new cardiac theatre will be built on the East of the National Referral Hospital.
He adds that MHMS had also put together efforts in addressing this NCD, but this is a collective effort and should not be left to the Ministry alone to deal with.
“Our people must be responsible and accountable for their own health as well.
“And it is important at the household level and community level we must continue to advocate importance of diet, important of healthy activities.
“These are vital to reducing NCD,” he added.