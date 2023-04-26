China donates $70k for Lagoon Festival

Advertise with Islandsun

BY BEN BILUA

THE People’s Republic of China (PRC) through its embassy in Honiara has supported the Lagoon Festival with SBD70,000.

Chinese Ambassador to the Solomon Islands, Li Ming handed over the cheque to Western Province’s Minister of Tourism, Ron Ghemu in the presence of the Premier of Western Province and officials yesterday.

In his speech, Mr Li said China is honoured and privileged to support the unique culture and tradition of the Western Province.

He adds that China is very pleased to support the preservation and promotion of cultural practices not only in Western province but the whole of Solomon Islands.

Ming said China and the Solomon Islands have common values and respect when it comes to culture and tradition and the donation reflects China’s respect towards Solomon Islands’ culture and tradition.

He hopes the festival will help younger generations of Western Province to learn important knowledge passed down from generations

“This donation is not huge but it comes from our heart to support this important festival.

“Such festival is important as it provides an opportunity for younger generations to learn their culture and tradition.

“It is also a time for generations to connect and strengthen their ancestral heritages,” Ming said.

Ghemu acknowledged China for the huge support saying that the donation will surely support the organizing committee to prepare for the festival.

“China is a true friend which continues to touch the heart of people in Western Province.

“To see a bilateral partner stepping up and support this local event is a huge achievement on its own,” he said.

Ghemu said the donation comes at the right time as the organising committee is planning to host the event later this year.

He said Western Province, especially the tourism division is looking forward to working closely with PRC to promote tourism.

Ghemu assured Ambassador Li that his office will monitor the implementation of the funding.