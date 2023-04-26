Tuvaruhu resident calls for businesses to stop dumping rubbish there

Advertise with Islandsun

BY NED GAGAHE

A Tuvaruhu resident has called on business houses to dispose of their rubbish at the right place.

The call was made in a statement via popular Facebook group Yumi TokTok Forum (YTTF) after he spotted a Bangladesh national and his workers dispose rubbish at a backway road in Tuvaruhu earlier this month.

A two-tonne pickup truck allegedly owned by the Bangladeshi man with his workers loaded with rubbish were seen dumping the load of rubbish near the Tuvaruhu river.

The concerned resident managed to capture pictures of the Bangladeshi and his men.

“Whilst they were dumping rubbish a boy shouted at them so they escaped,” the resident said.

The site was used as an illegal dumpsite many years back.

The Tuvaruhu community recently cleaned up the site and stopped its residents from dumping rubbish there.

“Nobody actually dumps rubbish here, so what happened has really angered us,” he added.

“The community really want to keep this place free from littering.”

He adds, every Saturday the community organises community clean-up programmes.