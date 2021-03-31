CDF monitoring to be boosted

Advertise with Islandsun

By EDDIE OSIFELO

MINISTRY of Rural Development is going to step up its capacity and Monitoring and Evaluation this year.

This was after the Government has allocated $2 million under the $3.9 billion 2021 Appropriation Bill 2021 budget.

Previously, the government has allocated $20,000 under the M&E which made it hard for officers in the ministry to carry out inspection in all 50 constituencies.

Appearing before the Public Accounts Committee in Parliament yesterday, permanent secretary, Allan Daonga said the allocation will be used to capacity and purchasing vehicles and outboard motors to carry M&E in all constituencies.

Further to that, Daonga said the ministry will take a paper to Cabinet to establish another unit under the Corporate Service.

He said a Advisor and Communication Officer will be recruited to man the unit.

Daonga said it is important to engage a communication officer to disseminate information about the success and challenging stories of this programme.

Further to that, Daonga said the ministry plans to establish an internal audit division to carry out ongoing audit on projects’ acquittals.

He said the unit is expected to set up next year.