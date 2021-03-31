CDF Act to be reviewed

Advertise with Islandsun

By EDDIE OSIFELO

A TASKFORCE was set up to review the outdated Constituency Development Fund (CDF) Act 2013 and Regulations.

Permanent Secretary of Ministry of Rural Development, Allan Daonga confirmed this when he appeared before the Public Accounts Committee in Parliament yesterday.

PAC has scrutinised the $$3,905,951,360 budget for this financial year.

Daonga said work halted since 2015-2016 to review certain provisions of the Act and the guideline to implement the programme.

He said Government has set up a taskforce under the chairmanship of Ministry of Finance and Treasury permanent secretary to align with Public Finance and Management Act and CDF Act.

In going forward, Daonga said a Technical Assistance has completed work on certain recommendation.

He said the taskforce will finalise the outcomes and recommendation of the study and present to Caucus.

Daonga said after that, the taskforce will also consult with the Opposition Group.

Former Prime Minister and MP for Small Malaita, Rick Hou said the CDF Act is important for accountability and reporting

Parliament passed the CDF Act in 2013 with the objective to ensure that the management and disbursement of CDF is carried out with integrity and in a prudent manner with the view to safeguarding the interest of potential recipients of the fund.