Catholic Priests and Seminarians reunite for HNMS 25th Anniversary.

The Catholic Bishop, Priests and local Seminarian brothers from 3 dioceses in Solomon Islands celebrated the Feast of the Holy Name of Mary and 25th Anniversary of the Holy Name of Mary Seminary (HNMS) at HNMS, Tenaru over the weekend.

The celebration began with a procession of the Blessed Mary’s Statue, followed with the Holy Eucharistic Mass lively animated by the Seminarian students, and representatives from the 3 dioceses.

The celebration was officiated by Catholic first local Bishop, His Lordship Peter Hou Hou of Auki Diocese representing the two Bishops His Grace Archbishop Chris Cardone OP and Bishop Luciano Capelli.

In his Homily, he reflects on the formation of Seminary in Solomon Islands. The challenges and sacrifices the Bishops made to start this Seminary.

Joined His Lordship Bishop Peter Houhou(center) of Auki was priests from the 3 Dioceses

He acknowledges the Vincentian Fathers who agrees to look after the Seminary and the students who are willing to join the Priestly vocation.

He also reflected on the story of the Blessed mother Mary, and told the Christians about the Holy Name of Mary.

Mary was true daughter of Joachim and Anna, a true Mother of Jesus Christ. She has to make decisions every minute in her life. And the hardest decision was to accept the challenge to become the mother of the Savior.

‘The Angel came to her and said; “Peace be with you! The Lord is with you and had greatly blessed you!” Mary was deeply troubled by the angels’ message, and wondered what his words meant. The angel then said to her. “Don’t be afraid Mary; God has been gracious to you. You will become pregnant and gave birth to a son and you will name him Jesus” (LK 1:26-30)

Blessing of the Eucharist

Bishop Peter continued challenged the seminarians the parents and guidance of the seminarians on the way Mary followed Jesus in all his suffering and died on the cross.

“We honor Mary the way showed courage, humility and faith in God from the time her acceptance in the message of the angel to the last moment of Christ on the cross”.

“She was there with John when Jesus said; Woman this is your son, and to John; this is your mother. (Jn 19: 25-27) We honor Mary because she said; “I am the Lord’s servant, may it happen to me as you said.”(LK 1:38.) Because of the name MARY, her many hard challenges humility and faith in God, we have the Savior”.

Procession o f the word by St. Vincent Burnscreek community

“Therefore, the church see the important role of Mary’s life because it is through her faithfulness, undying faith and humility of saying yes to God has given us a Savior who died for our sins”

He added that the priests and Christians must be servants and are here to serve Gods people.

The Celebration ended with the Cutting of the Anniversary Cake, Feasting and entertainments.

