NOT WITH SUIDANI

….Newly appointed MARA MPA backs out from offer

BY JENNIFER KUSAPA

THE Political maneuvering within the Malaita Provincial Executive is set for another test as Member of Provincial Assembly for ward 20, Jimmy Rerehe wants no part in Daniel Suidani’s regime.

This is despite being picked to fill one of the six positions vacant following the resignation of six MPAs earlier this week.

And in doing so, Mr Rerehe reject statements by Premier Suidani claiming him as part of the six joining the MARA government.

In an interview with this paper yesterday, Rerehe said what Premier Suidani announced was misleading.

“I was never consulted to join MARA by any his supporters or by the Premier.

He said the Premier is still in Australia and at no time has he been invited or approached to join MARA.

“I still remain on the opposition side of the government and I am surprised to see my name printed in the media that I was part of the six replacing those six who resigned from MARA.

“I don’t want Premier Suidani’s leadership style as all decisions made were not collective decisions from the executive, but from himself and his advisor”, Mr Rerehe said.

Premier Daniel Suidani on Tuesday this week announced picking six MPAs from the non-executive side to replace the six executive members who had resigned early this week.

He claimed that Jimmy Rerehe (Ward 20) was to replace Hon Alick Ofo’Ofo Jnr as new minister for climate change.

Rerehe also said Premier Suidani should not mislead the people with his statements as there were no consultations done with him to join his executive.