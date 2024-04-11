Case of man accused of sex with underage moved for tomorrow

BY ROMINAH FAKA

The case against a man accused of having sexual intercourse with a child has been adjourned for tomorrow, Friday 12th of April 2024.

Jabeth Iabeta is facing one count of sexual intercourse with a child under the age of 15.

The hearing on Tuesday was for the accused to take his plea, however, his lawyer told the magistrate court that he is yet to take instructions from the accused regarding the plea.

Defence sought adjournment.

Remand warrant for Iabeta was extended.

Prosecution alleged on May 22, 2022 at Namoliko Heights area, Vara Creek, Central Honiara, Iabeta had sexual intercourse with a girl who was 10 years old at the time.

The matter was later reported to police on October 21, 2022 and the defendant was charged accordingly.

The accused was issued with a warrant of arrest. Early this year the warrant of arrest was executed and he has been remanded in custody since.

Office of Public Prosecution appears for the Crown and Allan Tinoni act for accused.