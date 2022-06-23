Call to upgrade rundown Maluu nursing facilities

Advertise with Islandsun

BY SAMIE WAIKORI

Auki

THE Ministry of Health and Medical Services has been urged to consider upgrading the dilapidated Malu’u old nursing school building in north Malaita.

Community Health Nurse Consultant for the Northern region, Lawrence Irobaea recently made the call with further suggestion of integration the buildings with the current health facilities at the Malu’u Area Health Centre.

Irobaea said since the nursing school closed some decades ago, the buildings were not used and are down at the moment.

He said whilst the facilities structures are there, the Ministry of health should consider upgrading them and merging them with the current facilities at Malu’u AHC.

Irobaea said the old nursing school is behind the Malu’u AHC and any plans to upgrade the facilities will be of benefit to the expansion of the health centre.

He also said integrating of the old nursing buildings will also address the demand for health services in the northern region of the province.

He said Malu’u AHC serves more than 50,000 people in the region and the expansion of the health centre should be a priority to cater for the population.

He said the proposal to take onboard the initiative will be an advantage to support the growth of Malu’u AHC in the delivery of health services for the people.

Irobaea said as somebody on the ground, he is prepared to provide support towards the interest to upgrade the old Malu’u nursing school for the expansion of Malu’u AHC.