Parties yet to settle negotiation on Nehemiah case

BY JENNIFER KUSAPA

THE case of a man alleged of obtaining credit by false pretence from Smart Technology shop at Chinatown in 2019 has adjourned to July 6 for prosecution and defence to settle negotiation and also for setting new trial date.

Police Prosecutor Iete Tebakota said there are some sort of ongoing negotiations regarding the case between the prosecution and defence.

However, since the presiding magistrate is currently on court circuit the matter can be adjourned to another date.

Principal Magistrate Tearo Beneteti then adjourned the case to July 6 and to be relisted before Principal Magistrate Fatimah Taeburi.

This is the case of Martin Pola Nehemiah who is facing three counts in relation to the alleged incident that alleged to have occurred on February 5 2019.

The allegation said the accused met with the owner of the shop and introduce himself as the president of the Accelerate Christian Education Schools of Solomon Islands.

Upon their discussion the shop owner at Smart Technology convinced and agreed for the accused to collect the items discussed and will be re-paid when the school grants are ready.

Later on, February 28 2019 around 10am the accused came and collected one mobile phone at a cost of $2, 250 as according to the agreement and walked out with a proforma invoice, again on 15 March 2019 he collected one notebook laptop14 inches and 1X 8c honour brand mobile, later on March 28 2019, he again went to the Smart technology shop and collected two Redmi mobile handsets.

The total cost of all items collected is $12, 150.00, couple of months later the shop owner made several attempts to call the accused to settle his credits but was unsuccessful.

The shop owner gave him enough time but till this year March 2021 the accused never turned up to settle his credits and the matter was reported to the police in which the accuse Nehemiah was arrested and charged.

Police Prosecutor Iete Tebakota appears on behalf of his colleague Watson Akwai yesterday.