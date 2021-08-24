Brawl lands one in hospital, another in police custody

Advertise with Islandsun

By EDDIE OSIFELO

TWO Solomon Islands men working under the Pacific Labour Scheme in Australia have involved in a brawl at Camp Moogerah in Queensland at 2am on Sunday.

Solomon Islands High Commissioner in Canberra, Robert Sisilo, confirmed the incident, adding one is in hospital while the other is in police custody.

Sisilo said he is still waiting for details from relevant authorities.

Reports claimed one of the men, who was believed to be under the influence of alcohol, stabbed another boy.

This resulted in the arrival of an ambulance and police intervention.

Island Sun has sent an email to Labour Mobility Unit in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and External Trade but has not received any reply before the paper went to press last night.

The incident came following the recent involvement of three Solomon Islanders in a fatal car crash in Queensland.

It was reported then that two men age 34 and 39 years have died while a 24-year-old was recovering in Brisbane hospital.

Recently, Ministry of Foreign Affairs and External Trade encouraged Solomon Islanders to be good ambassadors when working in Australia.

Minister Manele recently told Parliament that the labour mobility arrangement is the priority of the government because it relieves the pressure on unemployment in the country.

Furthermore, he reminded those selected to take seriously not to just earn income for their families and country but to be good ambassadors.

Manele said there were feedbacks from their employers that they practiced littering and sleep late for their work in the morning.

Opposition Leader, Mathew Wale recently encourage the government to send more workers to Australia to make use of the 12,500 spaces offered by Australia government for Pacific Islands countries.