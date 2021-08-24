New city clerk to assume duties

Advertise with Islandsun

By EDDIE OSIFELO

DESIGNATED Honiara City Clerk, Justus Gaeti Denni is expected to take up his new role this week after signing his Service contract.

Deputy Mayor, Robert Oge said his officers have prepared his contract yesterday and expect to call him today to go through it.

Oge said if Denni signs his contract, then he should start in his new role this week

The Council full executive formalized his appointment during their meeting last week.

This came after the Ministry of Home Affairs facilitated the appointment process following the removal of former clerk, Rence Sore.

According to inside sources, the Ministry shortlisted three candidates and forwarded to City Council to endorse the candidate.

The Council opted to pick Denni ahead of other two candidates because of his experience and neutrality in politics.

Denni decided to reserve his comment as he is still to receive his offer letter and sign a contract with the Council.

Denni was the former Permanent Secretary of Ministry of National Unity, Reconciliation and Peace in 2015.

This year, he took up a new role as Human Resources Manager at Gold Ridge Mining.