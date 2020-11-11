Bmobile up for sale

Advertise with Islandsun

By EDDIE OSIFELO

BMOBILE Solomon Islands is up for sale.

Kumul Consolidated Holdings (KCH) is putting out Expressions of Interest for interested parties to buy off the company.

Bmobile, a mobile service provider since 2010, is the only competitor to Our Telekom.

The company is owned by the Government of Papua New Guinea.

No reason was provided for the sale.

According to Isikela Taureka, Managing Director of KCH, the sale of the business has been approved by the ultimate shareholder, the Papua New Guinea Government, in line with the Government’s State-Owned Enterprise reform policy.

When Island Sun checked with officers in Honiara, they claim they were not aware of the sale.

However, they said any inquiry should be directed to KTH.

Bmobile is a private company registered in the Solomon Islands and is wholly owned by Bmobile PNG, a PNG registered company which is a subsidiary of Kumuls Telikom Holdings (KTH).

It was launched in August 2010 to provide high speed and reliable data voice and SMS across the Solomon Islands.

The company currently operates in the provinces of Guadalcanal, Malaita, Western and Central.

