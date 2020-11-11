PM echoes MEHRD warning on fake papers

Advertise with Islandsun

BY BARNABAS MANEBONA

SOLOMON Islands Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare has reiterated call by the education authority in not to be fooled by buying any examination paper sold on the streets.

Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare in his ‘Nationwide’ address on Monday this week said the leaked examination papers sold on the streets are ‘fake’ and one will only regret if they fall for such deceitful act by conmen.

Mr Sogavare is urging parents and students to report to authorities on anyone who is doing this, advising not to be fooled by conmen who are taking advantage of the current situation as it is also an offence to engage in such behaviour.

“My good people, as you are aware, our national examinations have commenced today 9th [Monday] November and will go on until the 19th of this month. Whilst exams have commenced, our education authorities have received reports of leaked examination papers sold by certain individuals here in Honiara. I would like to reiterate the call by our education authority not to be fooled in buying any examination paper sold on the streets,” said Sogavare.

“The leaked examination papers sold on the streets are fake and you will only regret if you fall for such deceitful act by these conmen. I urge our parents and students to report to authorities anyone who is doing this. Do not be fooled by conmen who are taking advantage of this current situation. It is also an offence to engage in such behaviour.

“The Ministry of Education has also advised that the Examination fees for Form 5 and Form 6 have been cancelled due to COVID-19. So, there are no Examination Fees this year.

“Let us continue to pray for our students. Allow me to convey on behalf of the government, best wishes to our students as they sit for their exams. This year 2020 has been a very tough year for everyone including our children. Please remember them in our prayers.

“I would also like to extend my respect to the parents who have stood by our children during these trying times. Thank you parents for supporting our children.”

Ministry of Education and Human Resource Development’s (MEHRD) Deputy Secretary (DS), Mr James Bosamata earlier on Sunday during this week’s Covid-19 Talk-Back show assured that they have investigated the report on examination leakage and proven it to be ‘not true’.

Mr Bosamata on behalf of MEHRD and the national government cautions the public to be very careful and not pay for national exams that are sold.

Meanwhile, 2020 school national examinations for Forms Three, Five and Six have commenced this week starting on Monday.

