Best wishes from Israel

ISRAEL’S recently elected Prime Minister Naftali Benet and Foreign Affairs minister Yair Lapid yesterday sent their best wishes as the country marked its 43rd independence anniversary.

“We, in Israel, wish and pray for the prosperity, resilience and success of all our friends in Solomon Islands,” they said in a statement sent via their honorary consul in Honiara Leliana Firisua.

Israel is one of Solomon Islands’ development partners.

Many local Christians share an intimate and close relation with the state of Israel.

Although located on the other side of the world, Israel previously shared its expertise in health and agriculture with Solomon Islanders.